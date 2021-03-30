Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 281.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,103 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.45% of i3 Verticals worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth about $623,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IIIV opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $959.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

