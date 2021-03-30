Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 125,304 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 302.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,304 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after buying an additional 2,671,434 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,684,000 after buying an additional 404,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,904,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,242,000 after buying an additional 460,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,410,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,957,000 after buying an additional 305,237 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.