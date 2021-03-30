Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 18,347 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 145.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Euronet Worldwide worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

EEFT opened at $139.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 264.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

