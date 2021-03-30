Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 20,124 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stitch Fix worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,595 shares of company stock worth $21,689,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners downgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Shares of SFIX opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

