Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 24,734 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Fortive by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,215,000 after buying an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $228,630,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Fortive by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,190 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,602,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 1,839,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,963,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,006,000 after buying an additional 1,147,692 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.