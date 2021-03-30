Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 30,343 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 250.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,343 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of Eagle Materials worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,061,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,543,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after buying an additional 271,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 516,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of EXP stock opened at $130.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.50 and its 200-day moving average is $104.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $136.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.82.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,302 shares of company stock worth $19,589,552. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.