Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 9,010 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. ADE LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $101.12 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.48.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

