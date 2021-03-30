Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 192,834 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.33% of Sally Beauty worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,693,000 after buying an additional 5,238,927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after buying an additional 1,756,538 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,881,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,166,000 after buying an additional 1,105,196 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,586,000.

SBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

