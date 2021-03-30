Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of Regal Beloit worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

RBC opened at $143.82 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.60.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

RBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

