Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $5.56 Million in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Comerica at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after buying an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Comerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after acquiring an additional 314,595 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Comerica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,647,000 after acquiring an additional 106,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,911,000 after acquiring an additional 267,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Comerica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,223,000 after acquiring an additional 58,880 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMA. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.41.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $73.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

