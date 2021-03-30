Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 683.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Markel by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Markel by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 8,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Markel by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKL opened at $1,155.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,115.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,029.64. Markel Co. has a one year low of $761.06 and a one year high of $1,169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.80.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

