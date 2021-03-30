Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,605 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $137.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.26 and its 200 day moving average is $124.62. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $691,716. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLAB. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.