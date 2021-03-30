Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,351 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of Coty worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425,610 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,712,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coty by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coty by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth $2,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

COTY opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

