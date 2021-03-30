Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 105,706 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 105,706 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.15% of Kirby worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in Kirby by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 288,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $20,559,000. Plaisance Capital LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 585.6% during the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kirby by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $44,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,974 shares of company stock worth $2,379,423. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

