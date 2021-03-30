Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 11,348 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,348 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Meredith worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Meredith by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Meredith by 221.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meredith alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.26. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $901.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.82 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.