Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,178 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Pinterest by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 13,964 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in Pinterest by 417.1% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 72,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 58,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Pinterest by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 90,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 37,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $9,510,726.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,201.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,107,204 shares of company stock valued at $83,153,501.

PINS opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of -108.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.