Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 36,961 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,961 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.18% of Cimpress worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMPR stock opened at $98.93 on Tuesday. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Cimpress to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price target on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $3,286,271.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $219,632.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,248 shares of company stock worth $3,864,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

