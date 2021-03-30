Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 5,899 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 48,977 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 66,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSOD shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

In related news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,211. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.