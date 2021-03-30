Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 82,075 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -383.09.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $4,943,725.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,602,318 shares of company stock valued at $297,055,741 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

