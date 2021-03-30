Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 839,864 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 839,864 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.10% of TechnipFMC worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

