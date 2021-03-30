Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,406 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.70, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.