Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,670 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Post worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter worth $8,078,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Post by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Post by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Post by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Shares of Post stock opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,574.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.83. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.63 and a 12-month high of $109.00.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.