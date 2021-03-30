Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 607,009 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,785,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,597 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY stock opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.19.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

