SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.51

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SSAB AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

