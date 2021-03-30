Stably USD Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,892.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Stably USD has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a total market cap of $619,390.37 and approximately $10,892.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00047334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,337% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.00639594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00027302 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,591,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 624,067 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Stably USD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

