Staker 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,262.00 (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Staker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Staker has a total market cap of $8,962.10 and $1,262.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Staker has traded up 53.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00264457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.64 or 0.00926969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00048421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00075877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,522,796 coins. Staker’s official website is staker.network . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

