Stakinglab (LABX) Market Capitalization Reaches $2,627.61

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $2,627.61 and $131.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00036131 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001626 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002766 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Stakinglab Token Profile

Stakinglab is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

