Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,359 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada comprises approximately 1.0% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $1,269,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $2,177,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.93.

Shares of FNV stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,088. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day moving average of $129.25. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $95.33 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

