Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 1,282 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. The Howard Hughes comprises about 3.0% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of The Howard Hughes worth $10,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $103.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -91.95 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,516,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,132,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BWS Financial upped their target price on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

