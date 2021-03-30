Stansberry Asset Management LLC Buys 632 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Biogen by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after buying an additional 316,681 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,422,000 after buying an additional 117,207 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $276.99. 8,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,304. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

