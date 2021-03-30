Stansberry Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $19,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 788,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,658,357. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.