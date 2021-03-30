Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $28.97 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 66,606 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 8.1% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $28,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.04. 165,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,035,598. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.10 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $337.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.