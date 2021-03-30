Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.1% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 137,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 854,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,196,000 after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. 340,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,996,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

