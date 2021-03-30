Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $8.29 Million Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. AXIS Capital accounts for about 2.3% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of AXIS Capital worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 429.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 96,687 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,884. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $53.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

