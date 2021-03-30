Stansberry Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,150 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.8% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.45.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.07. 36,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,771. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.76. The firm has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

