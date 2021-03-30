Stansberry Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics comprises 1.2% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,644,000 after acquiring an additional 95,708 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 574.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 752,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 19.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 625,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,964,000 after acquiring an additional 99,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $4.01 on Tuesday, reaching $176.31. 6,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,414. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Insiders have sold 4,790 shares of company stock worth $820,166 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

