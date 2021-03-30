Stansberry Asset Management LLC Increases Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 109.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,305 shares during the period. AerCap accounts for 3.1% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of AerCap worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $180,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 839.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after buying an additional 1,757,720 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AerCap by 9,338.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after buying an additional 1,641,272 shares during the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $42,483,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AerCap by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after buying an additional 779,514 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AER traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.08. 17,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,555. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.19 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on AER shares. Cowen upped their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

