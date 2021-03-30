Stansberry Asset Management LLC Invests $16.38 Million in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 976,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,000. United States Steel comprises approximately 4.6% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of United States Steel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,913.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.43. 692,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,882,244. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

