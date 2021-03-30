Stansberry Asset Management LLC Invests $5.17 Million in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 187,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,000. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises about 1.5% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 48,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 80,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 40,586 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXMT stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.42. 19,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,026. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

