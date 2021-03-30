Stansberry Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,347 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley accounts for 1.3% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after purchasing an additional 428,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,272,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,534,000 after purchasing an additional 94,290 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 224,753 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,977,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

NYSE:WRB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $77.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.