Stansberry Asset Management LLC Raises Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up approximately 1.9% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.95.

DocuSign stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.52. The stock had a trading volume of 42,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,444. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.25 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.