Stansberry Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198,861 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,200 in the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

Shares of HSY traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $161.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.25.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

