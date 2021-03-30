Stansberry Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for 5.5% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $19,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,609,000 after buying an additional 2,363,572 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,784,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,670,000. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,834,000. Finally, Baymount Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,072,000.

GDXJ stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.83. 273,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,091. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

