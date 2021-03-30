Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Gordon Allan Johnston Sells 35,000 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total value of C$1,876,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,945,587.89.

STN traded down C$0.33 on Tuesday, hitting C$53.20. 42,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,746. The firm has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 35.06. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of C$33.78 and a twelve month high of C$54.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$861.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$876.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6199997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stantec from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Stantec from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.90.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

