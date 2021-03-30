Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) Short Interest Up 74.9% in March

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 74.9% from the February 28th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,825,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,138,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,270,000.

NYSE STPK traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.60. 2,436,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,296. Star Peak Energy Transition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $51.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

