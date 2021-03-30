Starbase (STAR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,701.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 151.8% higher against the US dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $731,697.28 and approximately $3,701.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00021900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00047679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,632.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.12 or 0.00638237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00027401 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

