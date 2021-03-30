Starboard Value LP Acquires 4,763,030 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763,030 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide comprises 9.4% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Starboard Value LP owned 8.28% of ACI Worldwide worth $371,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,703. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.82 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.36.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACIW. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

