Starboard Value LP Acquires Shares of 9,037,681 ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,037,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,803,000. ON Semiconductor comprises 7.5% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 2.20% of ON Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 107,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,610,890. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

