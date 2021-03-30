Starboard Value LP Boosts Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Starboard Value LP lifted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,341,481 shares during the quarter. NortonLifeLock accounts for 11.0% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Starboard Value LP owned about 3.58% of NortonLifeLock worth $432,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 378,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 63,273 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,270,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after buying an additional 72,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 44,188 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

NLOK traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 80,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

