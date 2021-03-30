Starboard Value LP Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Starboard Value LP decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Starboard Value LP owned 0.36% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $44,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $158.30. 46,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,788. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.31 and its 200 day moving average is $130.44. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

